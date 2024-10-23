Dengue: 7 more die, 1,138 hospitalised in 24hrs

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College &amp; Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Seven more deaths due to dengue were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday morning (23 October), raising the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 264 this year.

Among the recent fatalities, two occurred in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), three in Barishal Division (outside of city corporations), and one each in Khulna and Mymensingh Divisions (excluding city corporations).

During this period, 1,138 additional patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of these, 252 dengue patients were admitted in Dhaka North City Corporation, while 186 were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Currently, 3,831 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Since 1 January, a total of 53,196 dengue cases have been reported.

Last year was particularly severe, with 1,705 deaths recorded, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 318,749 recoveries in 2023.

