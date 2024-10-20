Dengue: 6 more deaths reported in 24hrs

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Six additional deaths from dengue were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Sunday (20 October) morning, bringing the total fatalities in Bangladesh this year to 247.

During the period, 1,298 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 242 dengue patients were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 226 were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Among the recent fatalities, four were reported in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and one each in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Chattogram Division (excluding CC).

Some 3,943 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 49,880 dengue cases have been reported since 1 January

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 3,21,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.