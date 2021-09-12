Dengue: 319 more hospitalised in 24 hours

Bangladesh

TS Report
12 September, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 05:58 pm

Related News

Dengue: 319 more hospitalised in 24 hours

TS Report
12 September, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 05:58 pm
Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS
Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS

Some 319 more people were hospitalised with dengue fever in last 24 hours until Sunday morning across the country, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 244 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 75 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.

According to the DGHS, 13,875 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 54 of them died.

Some 1,260 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday morning, the DGHS said.

Of them, 1,079 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 181 were listed outside Dhaka.

So far, 12,561 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited healthcare facilities for the last few months.

Top News

Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues