Dengue: 315 more hospitalised in 24hrs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 06:15 pm

Some 315 more people were hospitalised with Dengue fever in last 24 hours until Sunday morning across the country, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 262 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 53 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.

According to the DGHS, 11,816 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 52 of them died.

Some 1,280 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday morning, the DGHS said.

Of them, 1,131 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 149 were listed outside Dhaka.

So far, 10,481 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited healthcare facilities for the last few months.
 

Dengue

