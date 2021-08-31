Dengue: 266 more hospitalised, no death reported for 2nd consecutive day

Some 266 more people were hospitalised with Dengue fever in last 24 hours, although no death from the mosquito-borne disease was reported for the second consecutive day, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 220 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 46 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.

According to the DGHS, 10,356 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 42 of them died.

Some 1,202 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Tuesday morning, the DGHS said.

Of them, 1,015 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 187 were listed outside Dhaka.

So far, 9,110 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited healthcare facilities for the last few months.