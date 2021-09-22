Dengue: 229 more hospitalised, no death in 24hrs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 06:21 pm

Some 229 more people were hospitalised with dengue fever, although no death from the mosquito-borne disease was reported in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 176 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 53 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.

According to the DGHS, 16,451 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 59 of them died.

Some 1,018 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Wednesday morning, the DGHS said.

Of them, 819 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 199 were listed outside Dhaka.

So far, 15,374 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited healthcare facilities for the last few months.
 

Dengue

