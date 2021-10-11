Dengue: 207 more hospitalised, no death reported in the last 24hrs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 06:22 pm

Among the new patients, 162 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka

Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS
Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS

Some 207 more people were hospitalised with dengue fever, although no death from the mosquito-borne disease was reported in 24 hours till Monday morning.

Among the new patients, 162 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka, while the remaining 45 were outside Dhaka division.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 20,336 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 78 of them died of the mosquito-borne disease.

Some 935 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals of the country as of Monday morning, the DGHS said.

Of them, 758 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 177 were listed outside Dhaka.

So far, 19,323 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

This year, the number of infections is rising amid increasing allocation for fighting mosquito-borne diseases. Dhaka city authorities have stuck to fogging and spraying larvicide. Although these approaches have not proven to be effective in mosquito control.

