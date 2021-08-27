Dengue: 184 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Bangladesh

UNB
27 August, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 06:56 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Although no death from dengue was reported in 24 hours till early Friday, 184 more people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 169 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 15 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.

According to the DGHS, 9,304 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 40 of them died.

Of the deceased, 36 were from Dhaka city, two from Chattogram division, one each from Khulna and Rajshahi divisions.

Some 1,032 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Friday morning, the DGHS said.

Of them, 905 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 127 were listed outside Dhaka.

Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since August 1 which seemed to have  declined in the last 24 hours.

So far, 8,230 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited healthcare facilities for the last few months.

