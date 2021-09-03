Dengue: 1 more die, 255 more hospitalised

03 September, 2021, 07:30 pm
According to DGHS, 11,236 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 49 among them died

Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS
One more died of dengue and  255 new patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours until Friday morning, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 233 were in Dhaka while the remaining cases were reported from outside the division.

Some 1,257 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Friday morning, DGHS said.

Among them, 1,120 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 137 were listed outside Dhaka.

According to DGHS, 11,236 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 49 among them died.

So far, 9927 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to DGHS.

Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since August 1.

The dengue cases continue to rise alarmingly when  the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited health care facilities for the last few months.

