Demos held in Faridpur, Cox's Bazar protesting attacks on minorities

Members of the Hindu communities today (10 August) formed a human chain in Faridpur and organised a procession in Cox's bazar to protest against the reported attacks, vandalism, looting in minority communities across the country in the wake of the fall of Awami League government.

In Faridpur, thousands of people of different walks of life from different parts of the district gathered in front of Faridpur Press Club at 3:30pm under the banner of 'Sammilita Hindu Samaj'.

The speakers in the human chain demanded an end to the persecution of minorities across the country. They also demanded legal action against those involved in the attacks.

People took out a procession and gathered in front of the Central Shahid Minar in Cox's Bazar on 10 August. Photo: TBS

In Cox's Bazar, people under the banner of 'Sanghyalghu Chhatra Oikya' took out a procession around 4pm and gathered in front of the Central Shaheed Minar in Cox's Bazar.

The protesters demanded justice for the attacks and security of religious minorities.