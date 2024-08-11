Demos in Bogura, Faridpur condemn attacks on Hindus

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 06:00 pm

Demonstration in Faridpur against the attacks on Hindus. Photo: TBS
Demonstration in Faridpur against the attacks on Hindus. Photo: TBS

Members of the Hindu community staged protests in Bogura and Faridpur today (11 August), condemning the reported attacks and crimes against minority communities across the country following the fall of the Awami League-led government. 

In Bogura, thousands of people from the Hindu community held a human chain at Satmatha this noon. 

The programme was organised by the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad, and Sanatani Jagoron Mancha.

The protesters demanded swift justice, compensation, and an end to the violence against the Hindu community. 

Speakers expressed deep shock and outrage over the reported attacks, torture, and vandalism of Hindu temples. 

They demanded that the government take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Hindu community.

In Faridpur, a rally and demonstration procession was held condemning the reported attacks on minority communities. 

Faridpur Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Parishad, Faridpur District Puja Udjapan Parishad, and Faridpur Minority Oikya Morcha organised the rally in front of the Press Club at 3:30pm.

Speakers at the rally said since 5 August, there has been widespread vandalism and arson targeting temples, idols, Hindu homes, and businesses across the country.

