Demonstrators beat 4 people on suspicion of being Awami League member

Anyone suspected of being Awami League members are beaten in front of AL office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on 10 November 2024. Photo: Belal Hossen/TBS

Anyone suspected of being involved with the Awami League is being beaten up at Zero Point and in front of the party's office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Till 3pm today (10 November), four people were beaten at the two locations.

Members of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, political parties, and the general public started gathering at Zero Point and in front of the AL office this morning (10 November) following the party's announcement of a protest programme in the capital's Zero Point on "Noor Hossain Day."

Three people were beaten up in front of the Awami League office and one was beaten up at the mass rally of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in front of the General Post Office.

Police present on the spots are trying to dissuade the public and requesting them to remain calm.

The suspects are being handed over to the Paltan police, said police sources.