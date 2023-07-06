Democracy must continue to sustain country's dev momentum: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said her government wants the continuation of the democratic process to maintain the country's development spree.

"We want the democratic process to continue in the country. As the democratic process is going on, we have been able to develop the country and we have attained the status of a developing nation," she said while inaugurating a new office for officers of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat at the Parliament Bhaban.

She said that the country's democratic trend is the result of a long struggle and all have to keep in mind that it did not happen overnight.

"But for this stable condition it would not have been possible [to achieve these]," she said.

Hasina said the country had to repeatedly encounter problems on its way to progress.

"After forming the government in 2009 we have been in the government till now. We have been able to strengthen our democratic process. As a result the whole country has changed," she said.

PM Hasina said Bangladesh witnessed massive development as a stable democracy has been prevailing since 2009.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury also spoke on the occasion.

She told the prime minister that the activities of the office of Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat would be fully shifted to the new office compound.

Besides, an archive on the life, works and struggles of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the War of Liberation will also be built there by next October, the speaker added.

Earlier in the afternoon, the PM inaugurated the newly constructed office of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat by cutting a ribbon.

The speaker, deputy leader of the House Matia Chowdhury, Cabinet members, deputy speaker, chief whip and whips, Members of Parliament and officials concerned were present on the occasion.

Later, the premier went around different sections of the newly built office.