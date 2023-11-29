Democracy and development go together: President tells DSCSC graduation ceremony

29 November, 2023, 03:35 pm
29 November, 2023

President Mohammed Shahabuddin speaks at the graduation ceremony of the Defence Services Command and Staff Course (DSCSC) at Sheikh Hasina Complex in Mirpur Cantonment on Wednesday (29 November). Photo: UNB
President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Wednesday 29 November) urged government employees to provide all-out efforts in implementing programs undertaken by the government for the welfare of the people.

"You will discharge your duties abiding by rules, regulations, and constitution of the country as all of you are public servants," he said while attending the graduation ceremony of the Defence Services Command and Staff Course (DSCSC).

"Always remember that democracy and development go together, " the president said.

A total of 257 officers including 49 from 24 countries graduated through this ceremony.

The president asserted that the government of Bangladesh has been committed to strengthening the country's armed forces. After independence, the Father of the Nation prioritised establishing a strong military and formulated the defense policy in 1974, he noted.

"In conjunction with this, the government developed the "Forces Goal-2030' to develop, expand, and modernize the Armed Forces. The proper function of the government overnment is to make it easy for the people to do good, and difficult for them to do evil," he said.

Saying that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had a dream to improve the quality of life of the people, the president said all-out measures were taken by Bangabandhu to materialize those dreams.

"Within three and a half years of independence, all the indicators of economy and development process were moving positively under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu," he also said.

Mentioning the basis of stability as the rule of law, assurance of personal freedom and respect for democratic rights, values and institutions, he said economic prosperity without freedom and freedom without economic prosperity cannot improve the quality of life.

"In the absence of rule of law, society cannot ensure a return for sacrifices of individuals in terms of savings, perseverance, creativity and entrepreneurship," he added.

"The challenges of the 21st century are dynamic and multifaceted, ranging from conventional threats to non-traditional forms. I am confident that the rigorous training you have undergone here has equipped you with the skills and knowledge necessary to negotiate these complex challenges," he said.

Calling DSCSC a miniature of the global community, a medium of bringing together military leaders from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives, he said the bonds forged here would foster goodwill.

Commandant of Defence Services Command and Staff College, Major General Faizur Rahman, delivered the welcome speech.

