Demand for president's resignation: 3 men stage overnight sit-in at Bangabhaban

Members of army on alert in front of Bangabhaban on Wednesday, 23 October 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Three individuals have been sitting in front of Bangabhaban, a night after 17 people, including 12 policemen, were injured in a violent clash between law enforcers and protesters demanding President Mohammad Shahabuddin's resignation.

Talking to Bangla daily Prothom-Alo, these three said they had been there since Tuesday evening (22 October). They also said they will not leave until President Shahabuddin resigns.

Ibrahim Sabbir, one of the individuals, said they originally arrived last evening, and there were seven of them staying overnight in front of the president's residence.

"Some felt unwell and left, but three of us remained. A woman joined us in the morning and is currently somewhere nearby," he added.

Our correspondent from the spot reported that members of the army, BGB, RAB and police remained vigilant since last night's violence in front of Bangabhaban to prevent any untoward incident.

Members of law enforcers on alert in front of Bangabhaban on Wednesday, 23 October 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Security measures, including barbed wire barricades, have also been intensified on the road in front of Bangabhaban.

Protests for President Shahabuddin's resignation: Security tightened around Bangabhaban today

A small group of people were seen outside the barricade at around 12pm.

The roads surrounding Bangabhaban have remained blocked since this morning (23 October).

The demand for President Shahabuddin's resignation came shortly after his remarks during an interview, in which he said he does not have any documentary evidence of Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

"I have heard that she has resigned. However, I do not have any documentary proof. Despite trying hard, I couldn't obtain it," he told Manab Zamin Chief Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, who met the president to learn about the resignation letter.

The write-up based on the interview was published in Manab Zamin's political magazine, Janatar Chokh, on Sunday (20 October).

Asif Nazrul, the interim government's law, justice, and parliament adviser, called the president's remarks a "false" statement the next day (21 October).

"The president has said that he did not receive former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation letter. This is a false statement, and it is tantamount to violation of his oath," he said.

"Because, he himself said in his address to the nation at 11:20pm on 5 August, with three chiefs of armed forces behind him, that the former prime minister submitted her resignation letter to him, and he [Shahabuddin] accepted it," Asif added.

The interim government also concurred with the adviser's statement.

"The government also agrees that by lying about the letter, the president has violated his oath. The government agrees with what the law adviser said," Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir said at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy yesterday.

Meanwhile, Hasnat Abdullah, a central coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, observed that a formal resignation from Hasina is unnecessary as she was ousted through a mass uprising.

"Hasina has been overthrown; an illegitimate government was ousted by the people through an uprising. There is no need for any resignation letter," the student leader wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

A rally and protest led by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement took place at the Central Shaheed Minar, where the resignation of President Md Shahabuddin was demanded within this week.

Hundreds of protesters, under the banners of Raktim July 2024, Inqilab Mancha, and several other platforms, started gathering in front of Bangabhaban, the president's official residence, last afternoon (22 October) to demand his resignation.

Around 8pm, a clash broke out between the law enforcers and the protesters as one group attempted to enter the Bangabhaban premises.

Five were injured during the clash, including two journalists, with four sustaining pellet injuries and another by a sound grenade fired by the law enforcers. In addition, twelve policemen were reportedly injured.

In addition to Dhaka, protests were reported from parts of the country including Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh.

Protests and rallies led by Anti-Discrimination Student Movement also took place at Jahangirnagar University and Rajshahi University, with demands for the president's resignation.

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh also called for the president's resignation and a ban on the Awami League for "committing genocide", according to a statement signed by the organisation's Secretary General, Maulana Sajedur Rahman issued yesterday.