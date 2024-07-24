Delivery operations begin at Ctg port, C&F agents suffering amid lack of internet

Chattogram port operations resume after six days on 24 July 2024. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS

Delivery operations at Chattogram port and customs clearance at Chittagong Customs House started this morning.

However, C&F agents are filing bills of entry from the C&F Agent Office at the Customs House as not all C&F agent offices have internet connectivity.

Secretary of Chittagong Port Authority, Omar Farooq, told TBS that the one-stop service of the port has started from today morning.

According to the information of Sonali Bank Chittagong Custom House branch, they have started working on the Asycuda World System (AWS) from today morning. Duty collection process of imported goods has started.

Chittagong Customs C&F Agents Association Port Affairs Secretary Liaquat Ali said, customs officials have started customs clearance. C&F Agents are submitting the Bill of Entry from the C&F Agent Office at the Customs House. The lack of internet is creating obstructions to the regular activities of C&F agents.

The port is delivering the consignments that were stuck at the port after verifying the documents.

Delivery of import containers was completely stopped from Thursday night after internet connectivity was cut off and curfew was imposed.