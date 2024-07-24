Delivery operations begin at Ctg port, C&F agents suffering amid lack of internet

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 July, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 03:05 pm

Related News

Delivery operations begin at Ctg port, C&F agents suffering amid lack of internet

The port is delivering the consignments that were stuck at the port after verifying the documents

TBS Report
24 July, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 03:05 pm
Chattogram port operations resume after six days on 24 July 2024. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Chattogram port operations resume after six days on 24 July 2024. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS

Delivery operations at Chattogram port and customs clearance at Chittagong Customs House started this morning.

However, C&F agents are filing bills of entry from the C&F Agent Office at the Customs House as not all C&F agent offices have internet connectivity.

Secretary of Chittagong Port Authority, Omar Farooq, told TBS that the one-stop service of the port has started from today morning.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the information of Sonali Bank Chittagong Custom House branch, they have started working on the Asycuda World System (AWS) from today morning. Duty collection process of imported goods has started.

Chittagong Customs C&F Agents Association Port Affairs Secretary Liaquat Ali said, customs officials have started customs clearance. C&F Agents are submitting the Bill of Entry from the C&F Agent Office at the Customs House. The lack of internet is creating obstructions to the regular activities of C&F agents.

The port is delivering the consignments that were stuck at the port after verifying the documents.

Delivery of import containers was completely stopped from Thursday night after internet connectivity was cut off and curfew was imposed.

Top News

Chattogram Port / customs / clearance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

1d | Panorama
How are patients faring amid the curfew?

How are patients faring amid the curfew?

1d | Panorama
Representational image.

Hardly any passengers for rickshaws, CNGs only operating for media houses

1d | Panorama
Finding the postpartum body’s needs is truly an adventure that can open you up to new styles. Photo: Courtesy

Comfort in style: Postpartum fashion in Bangladesh

5d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

5d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

6d | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

5d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

6d | Videos