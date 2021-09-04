Delimitation of Constituencies Bill 2021 passed in JS

Bangladesh

BSS
04 September, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 01:39 pm

Related News

Delimitation of Constituencies Bill 2021 passed in JS

As per the Bill the election commission shall divide the country into as many single territorial constituencies as the number of members to be elected as per the constitution

BSS
04 September, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 01:39 pm
A session inside Bangladesh Parliament. Photo: UNB
A session inside Bangladesh Parliament. Photo: UNB

The Delimitation of Constituencies Bill, 2021 was passed in Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) on Saturday aiming to formulate an act to replace a military regime-era ordinance in accordance with a court judgment.

Law, Justice and Parliament Affairs Minister Anisul Huq moved the bill to the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

While placing the bill, Huq said the proposed law has been designed aiming to make an act instead of the existing Delimitation of Constituencies Ordinance, 1976, which was promulgated during the military regime of Ziaur Rahman.

As per the Bill, the election commission shall, for the purpose of elections to the parliamentary seats, divide the country into as many single territorial constituencies as the number of members to be elected as per the constitution.

The constituencies shall be so delimited, having regard to administrative convenience, that each constituency is a compact area. In doing so, due regard shall be made to the distribution of population as given in the latest census report.

After making such enquiries and examining such records as it may be deemed necessary, the commission shall publish in the official gazette a preliminary list of territorial constituencies specifying the areas proposed to be included in each such constituency together with a notice inviting objections and suggestions within such period as may be specified in the notice.

After hearing and considering the objections and suggestions, if any, the commission shall make such amendments, alterations or modifications in the preliminary list published as it thinks fit and shall, after correcting errors if there is any, publish in the official gazette the final list of territorial constituencies showing the areas included in each such constituency.

The validity of the delimitation or formation of any constituency or of any proceedings taken or anything done by or under the authority of the commission, under this law shall not be called in question in or before any Court or other authority.

The territorial constituencies shall be delimited afresh - upon the completion of each census, for the purpose of general election to parliament to be held following such census; and unless otherwise directed by the commission for reasons to be recorded in writing, before each general election.

Top News

Jatiya Sangsad / National Parliament / Parliament

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

1d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

1d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

1d | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates