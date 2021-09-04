Delimitation of Constituencies Bill 2021 passed in JS

The Delimitation of Constituencies Bill, 2021 was passed in Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) on Saturday aiming to formulate an act to replace a military regime-era ordinance in accordance with a court judgment.

Law, Justice and Parliament Affairs Minister Anisul Huq moved the bill to the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

While placing the bill, Huq said the proposed law has been designed aiming to make an act instead of the existing Delimitation of Constituencies Ordinance, 1976, which was promulgated during the military regime of Ziaur Rahman.

As per the Bill, the election commission shall, for the purpose of elections to the parliamentary seats, divide the country into as many single territorial constituencies as the number of members to be elected as per the constitution.

The constituencies shall be so delimited, having regard to administrative convenience, that each constituency is a compact area. In doing so, due regard shall be made to the distribution of population as given in the latest census report.

After making such enquiries and examining such records as it may be deemed necessary, the commission shall publish in the official gazette a preliminary list of territorial constituencies specifying the areas proposed to be included in each such constituency together with a notice inviting objections and suggestions within such period as may be specified in the notice.

After hearing and considering the objections and suggestions, if any, the commission shall make such amendments, alterations or modifications in the preliminary list published as it thinks fit and shall, after correcting errors if there is any, publish in the official gazette the final list of territorial constituencies showing the areas included in each such constituency.

The validity of the delimitation or formation of any constituency or of any proceedings taken or anything done by or under the authority of the commission, under this law shall not be called in question in or before any Court or other authority.

The territorial constituencies shall be delimited afresh - upon the completion of each census, for the purpose of general election to parliament to be held following such census; and unless otherwise directed by the commission for reasons to be recorded in writing, before each general election.