Delightfully surprised to see Bangladesh developing so fast: Japanese minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 05:14 pm

Delightfully surprised to see Bangladesh developing so fast: Japanese minister

Japanese Minister for Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) Nishimura Yasutoshi expressed his surprise and delight at Bangladesh's "fast-paced development."

"This is my first visit in 13 years. I was so surprised and so glad to see that Bangladesh is developing so fast," the Japanese minister told reporters at Uttara North station of Dhaka Metro Rail.

Nishimura Yasutoshi also emphasised Japan's commitment to supporting Bangladesh's development endeavours. 

Speaking to reporters after taking a ride on the Dhaka metro from Uttara North-Pallabi-Uttara North station, he said, "It was so comfortable and very fast. The Dhaka Metro is a symbol of Japanese cooperation for Bangladesh's development. I hope the people of Dhaka will love this."                 

He also mentioned that they will provide new Japanese technology for ongoing projects like the Dhaka Metro.  

State minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam was present with the Japanese minister.                         

The Japanese minister is also scheduled to visit the 3rd Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

