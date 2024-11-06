Deliberate attacks, threats against media undermine anti-discrimination spirit: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has expressed concern regarding the persistent deliberate attacks on journalists and the media, lawsuits motivated by personal grievances, and malicious actions by ulterior motives that are intended to harass.

In a press statement today (6 November), TIB cautioned these actions are not conducive to the establishment of an anti-discriminatory "New Bangladesh".

TIB urged the interim government to implement stringent measures against this alarming trend that threatens free journalism in order to cultivate a secure and fearless environment for journalists and the media.

Raising the inquiry, "Does the media's freedom amount to a hollow assurance?" TIB also urged all stakeholders to prevent the misuse of journalistic power and media influence in order to ensure responsible journalism.

Expressing profound concern regarding the assaults and restrictions imposed on numerous media outlets by self-serving entities, along with the rampant lawsuits and intimidation faced by journalists, TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "Throughout the period of the fallen authoritarian regime, Bangladesh's position in the World Press Freedom Index fell by 42 steps over 14 years, with all standards of media freedom consistently declining."

He said the interim government has consistently reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that media freedom is upheld and that journalism is safeguarded from external influences.

"However, TIB noted with deep concern that various self-interested groups are intensifying attacks on certain media organizations, engaging in slander, threats, and intimidation.

"It appears that attempts are being made to suppress the media, harass journalists, or manipulate coverage whenever it challenges the interests of powerful factions. Such incidents serve as a troubling signal for the future of a free press in Bangladesh," he added.

He also expressed concern that attacks on journalists reflect negatively on the "New Bangladesh".