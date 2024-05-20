Delhi, Kolkata missions working with Indian authorities to trace missing MP Anar

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and the country's diplomatic mission in Kolkata are in contact with India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding the reported disappearance of MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

The Kolkata mission has sent a formal letter to the MEA Branch Secretariat in Kolkata on 19 May, seeking MEA's support for locating and rescuing the MP," a senior official told UNB.

The Deputy High Commission in Kolkata is aware of the issue and they have been working closely with the law enforcement authorities of West Bengal since Saturday, he said.

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi has also been following up with the MEA in New Delhi, said the official.

Anwarul Azim Anar, the lawmaker from Jhenaidah-4 constituency, has been missing since at least 14 May, having gone on a medical trip to India on 11 May.

"His whereabouts are still unknown. Family members and party activists could not reach him after 14 May (Tuesday)," the MP's personal assistant Abdur Rauf said.

He further said, "He maintained contact with his family members till 14 May. Since then, all communication with him has been lost. His WhatsApp number is also unreachable."