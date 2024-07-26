Delhi appreciates Dhaka's cooperation for safe return of Indian students: MEA

Bangladesh

UNB
26 July, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 06:02 pm

Delhi appreciates Dhaka&#039;s cooperation for safe return of Indian students: MEA

India has deeply appreciated "excellent cooperation" received from the government of Bangladesh, noting that over 6,700 Indian students returned home safely.

"So far, we have had over 6,700 Indian students who have come back from Bangladesh. We have received excellent cooperation from the Bangladeshi government," Spokesperson at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal told reporters in New Delhi on Thursday (25 July).

With the support and cooperation of the Bangladesh government, the MEA spokesperson said they were able to arrange for safe returns of their students, which they "deeply" appreciate.

He said that with Bangladesh, their ties are strong, warm, and very friendly. "And that is how we look at our relations with that country."

He said their high commission has arranged for their safe and secure travel to the border crossing points or to the airport.

"They also have several helplines, both our High Commission and our Assistant High Commissions. They are operating 24x7 helplines and all the people who are there, our students and our nationals, they can reach out to them and they have been rendering whatever assistance that has been requested," said the spokesperson.

He said they also feel that being a close neighbour with whom they share very warm and friendly ties. "We are hopeful that the situation in the country will return to normal soon."

India has been "closely following" the developments in Bangladesh, and India considers the ongoing situation in the country to be an "internal matter" of Bangladesh.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs / Quota protest / Bangladesh

