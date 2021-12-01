Degrees not enough, achieve global standards, President tells DU students

President Abdul Hamid on Wednesday asked every student to achieve international standards along with academic degrees.

"As the number of students in Dhaka University has increased over time, so has the scope of its infrastructure and educational activities," the President said.

"Competition has also been internationalised for the benefit of modern science and information technology. So, every student has to obtain international standards along with degrees," he said.

President Hamid was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Dhaka University's 16-day programme in celebration of the centenary of its founding. The programme will also mark the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

Hamid, who virtually attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest from his official residence, said that the university authorities also need to consider world standards in determining curriculum and teaching.

The President said that parents and guardians send their children to university with high hopes and aspirations.

"Besides, the country and the people invest for educating them. The students have to acquire the ability to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the family, the country and the people," he added.

Hamid said that the expansion of infrastructure, faculty members, students, departments and institutes contributes to the development of a university but the quality of education and research is the key indicator.

"Higher education institutions, including universities, have to come forward to enhance the quality of education and the capacity of students, taking into account the needs and qualifications of the national and international labour market."

He hoped that Dhaka University will play a leading role in this journey.

The country's oldest public university, the highest seat of education and a cradle of democratic movement which began its journey on July 01, 1921, is celebrating its 100th founding anniversary.

The celebration has been delayed by five months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jatiya Sangsad speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury joined the programme as a guest of honour.

The President also unveiled special books, photography albums and websites on the centenary of the university.

The six books are Bangabandhu and Dhaka University, Dhaka University: History and Traditions, the University of Dhaka and the Making of Shaping Bangladesh, Celebrating Hundreds Years of the University of Dhaka - Reflection from Alumni National and International Inaugural Speech, Dhaka University Convocation Speech, and Dhaka University Centennial Illuminations.

A documentary and a theme song on the centenary were also released on the opening day of the celebrations, while a greeting message from Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering was also played during the programme.

Vice-Chancellor of the University Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman presided over the inaugural programme.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Foreign Minister AKM Abdul Momen, University Grants Commission Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah and President of Dhaka University Alumni Association AK Azad spoke on the occasion.

On December 3, students of the Theatre and Performance Studies and Dance Department, and members of Dhaka University Teachers' Association will perform in the cultural programme while the Dolchut Band led by popular musician Bappa Mazumder will perform in the programme.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and educationist Rasheda K Chowdhury will attend a discussion meeting on December 4, while former pro-vice- chancellor Prof Dr Shahadat Ali will preside over the session. A cultural programme will also be held on the day.

A victory procession with the participation of teachers, students, officials and employees will be held from the premises of Aparajeyo Bangla to Shahid Minar on the morning of December 12. A discussion programme will be held in the afternoon.

Teachers, students, officials and employees will place wreaths at the National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar on December 16.

The 16-day festivities will end on Victory Day, with a concert and laser show on the central playground of the university.