Defying ban, speedboats carrying Eid travellers in Meghna

Amid the rush to return home ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, many travellers are taking speedboat trips on the Lakshmipur-Bhola naval route, defying a ban imposed by the government on plying of small vessels on the river Meghna.

Sources said leaseholders of the Moju Chowdhury Launch Ghat in Lakshmipur Sadar upazila are allegedly running a syndicate and forcing travellers to take speedboat rides on the occasion of Eid.

On an average 20 speedboats are seen carrying passengers en route to Bhola from the Moju Chowdhury Launch Ghat from 12:30pm to 3pm daily, despite the presence of the naval police.

Sources from the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) said the Meghna was declared a danger zone due to strong currents from 15 March to 15 October. At this time, movement of speedboats, trawlers and all small vessels is banned on the river.

Several locals alleged that an influential quarter was behind the business of speedboat trips from Moju Chowdhury Ghat. They charge people an increased fare of Tk400-600 per person to cross the river on speedboats to reach Bhola.

However, to meet the extra rush of passengers ahead of Eid, the BIWTC is operating three sea-trucks, two ships and two ferries from the Moju Chowdhury Ghat. The fare is Tk200 per passenger on the ships and Tk80 on the ferries.

Moju Chowdhury Hat Naval Police In-Charge (Inspector) Md Abu Taher Mia told TBS that they discharge duties to safeguard the river, and it's the responsibility of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) to look into the matter of speedboats.

"We assist the BIWTA or executive magistrates when they conduct drives," he added.

Abu Taher further said they have warned the drivers of trawlers and speedboats to not carry passengers defying the ban.

On 11 April, a person named Sohag was fined Tk30,000 by a mobile court for carrying passengers on a trawler in the river, the naval police official said.

BIWTC official at the Moju Chowdhury Ghat Md Kausar told TBS that they have nothing to do with the plying of speedboats or small vessels as BIWTA's Chandpur office is responsible for security issues of the river.

