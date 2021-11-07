Defence ministry senior secretary visits Natore cantonment

Bangladesh

Defence ministry senior secretary visits Natore cantonment

Senior Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal visited Qadirabad Cantonment in Natore on Sunday.

During the visit, he inspected the works of the under-construction academic building of the Qadirabad cantonment.  

The senior secretary also gave necessary directives to complete all the development works, maintaining the standard.

He also exchanged views with the employees and officials of the Qadirabad Cantonment Board, according to the ISPR press statement. 

At the time, cantonment board CEO Sarkar Ashim Kumar highlighted ongoing activities of the board and urged the senior secretary to help speed up its activities.

Qadirabad Cantonment Commandant Brigadier General Md Muniruzzaman, Defense ministry Joint Secretary Nurun Nahar Chowdhury, Deputy Secretary Md Sabet Ali and other officials of the Bangladesh Army were also present at that time.

