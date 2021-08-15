Defence Ministry secretary pays tribute to Bangabandhu
Dr Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, Senior Secretary of the Defence Ministry on Sunday paid tribute at the memorial of Bangabandhu at military museum in Bijoy Sarani.
He placed a floral wreath at the memorial in military museum of Bijoy Sarani marking the martyrdom anniversary of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said a press release.
Besides, a blood donation campaign was organised by the Defence Ministry at Ganabhaban Complex where also a discussion and prayers were held.
Speakers at the discussion programme, focused on the bravery, patriotism and ideology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.