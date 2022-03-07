Defence ministry observes historic 7 March

The Ministry of Defence observed historic 7 March, paying tribute to Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on Monday.

Defence Secretary Golam Md Hashibul Alam laid a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi Rd. 32 in the capital, said a press release.

Other senior officials of the ministry and representatives of its agencies were present at the event.

"The greatest Bengali ever, Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, announced the independence of the country and the Liberation War with his historic speech on this day. His daughter Sheikh Hasina is now building a happy and prosperous country," said Hashibul Alam.

He hoped the 7 March speech would continue to inspire people in years to come.

Earlier, the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps, with the support of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, conducted a campaign to raise awareness about the newly-launched mobile educational gaming app, "Amar Bangabandhu", which illustrates the life and struggles of the father of the nation, the press release reads.