Defeated chairman candidate dies in Netrokona a day following polls

A day after the third phase of the Union Parishad election, a defeated chairman candidate has died in Netrokona.

The independent candidate Habibur Rahman, 38, was pronounced dead at Durgapur Upazila Health Complex on Monday afternoon.

According to family sources, Habibur Rahman was feeling pain in the left side of his chest since Monday morning for which the local village doctor gave him an injection. Later, when his condition deteriorated further, he was taken to the upazila health complex at 12 noon where he was pronounced dead.

Resident Medical Officer (RMO) at Durgapur Upazila Health Complex, Dr Tarzirul Islam Raihan, said, "He died on the way to hospital. We are not sure whether he died due to chest pain or in reaction to the injection. We have reported the matter to the police. "