Defeated chairman candidate dies in Netrokona a day following polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 03:54 pm

Related News

Defeated chairman candidate dies in Netrokona a day following polls

We are not sure whether he died due to chest pain or in reaction to the injection, says the hospital doctor

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 03:54 pm
Defeated chairman candidate dies in Netrokona a day following polls

A day after the third phase of the Union Parishad election, a defeated chairman candidate has died in Netrokona.

The independent candidate Habibur Rahman, 38, was pronounced dead at Durgapur Upazila Health Complex on Monday afternoon.

According to family sources, Habibur Rahman was feeling pain in the left side of his chest since Monday morning for which the local village doctor gave him an injection. Later, when his condition deteriorated further, he was taken to the upazila health complex at 12 noon where he was pronounced dead.

Resident Medical Officer (RMO) at Durgapur Upazila Health Complex, Dr Tarzirul Islam Raihan, said, "He died on the way to hospital. We are not sure whether he died due to chest pain or in reaction to the injection. We have reported the matter to the police. "

Top News

UP polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

20h | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

20h | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

20h | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

5
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says