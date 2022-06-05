Default loans increase by Tk10,000 crore in January-March

The country's banking sector experienced a sharp rise in default loans by Tk10,000 crore in just three months from January to March quarter.

The total default loan stood at Tk113,440 crore at the end of March which was 8.53% of total loans in the industry, according to the Bangladesh Bank data released on Sunday.

The default loan rate was 7.93% in December last year.

Defaulted loans have started to rise from the beginning of the last year after policy relaxations were lifted gradually after the pandemic crisis.

In the last year, default loans in the banking sector increased by Tk14,539 crore after loan moratoriums were partially lifted.

When businesses were beginning to recover from the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict brought fresh blows.

Amid this situation, business leaders in a recent meeting with the Bangladesh Bank governor have sought another extension to the loan moratorium facility until December this year as, they said, they have to pay extra money for imports in the wake of rising commodity prices in the world market due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

