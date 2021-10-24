‘Defaming’ Bangabandhu: Complainant not to sue Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury

24 October, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 08:01 pm

Juba League leader Nazim Uddin, who filed a complaint at a Chattogram court alleging that Professor Emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury of Dhaka University defamed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has appealed again to discontinue the process of filing the case. 

Nazim, former joint convener of Chattogram South District Juba League, on Sunday filed an application at the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Reza in this regard, saying there were informational errors in the plea for lodging the case.

The plaintiff's lawyer Mojibur Rahman said, "For now, the complainant does not want to sue and the court has granted his appeal." 

Asked if he would revive the case later, Nazim did not reply. 

On 19 October, Nazim filed an appeal with the court to lodge a case against Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury and two others. The court set 24 October (Sunday) as the date for giving an order regarding the appeal.

The two others accused in Nazim's case were Bangla Academy Award-winning writer Rashed Rouf and writer Nesar Ahmed.

Chattogram Academy, a writers' organisation, last year published an article titled "Sheikh Mujiber Gopon Shatru (The Secret Enemies of Sheikh Mujib)" by Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury, in a book titled "Jatir Pita (The Father of the Nation)." Nazim had alleged that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had been insulted in that article.
 

