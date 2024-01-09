Deer rescued from locality in Chattogram's Mirsarai

A spotted deer entered the Islampur village of the Ichakhali Union of Chattogram's Mirsarai yesterday evening (8 January), prompting a swift rescue operation by locals and forest officials.

Saiful Islam, a member of the Ichakhali Union Parishad's Ward 6, said that locals noticed the deer roaming in the yard of a resident.

Recognising the potential danger to both the deer and the community, the villagers informed forest officials, triggering a prompt response.

Abdul Gafur Molla, the dedicated range officer of the Mirsarai coastal forest area, immediately rushed to the scene upon receiving the news.

The rescue operation unfolded seamlessly as the forest officials efficiently secured the deer.

The deer, estimated to be around two years old, reportedly ventured into the locality from the Ichakhali coastal forest.

The exact reasons behind its unusual presence in the village remain unknown.

Abdul Gafur Molla shared insights into the situation, mentioning that the deer had been transported to Chattogram.

"Further arrangements will be made to hand over the rescued deer to the authorities at Rangunia Sheikh Russel Eco Park," he added.