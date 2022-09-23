Dedicated SEZ for US Companies: FBCCI seeks investment in ICT sector

UNB
23 September, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 03:29 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) has invited US entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh's ICT sector after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared to establish a dedicated economic zone for the US companies.

The PM made the announcement in New York at US-Bangladesh Business Council meeting organized by the US Chamber of Commerce on September 22, said the apex trade body in a press release Friday.

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said the USA should take the advantage of investing in Bangladesh, the fastest growing economy in South Asia, regional supply chains and its demographic dividend.

Bangladesh could also benefit from America's expertise in research and service innovation, he said.

The FBCCI President said he expects that the relationship between the USA and Bangladesh will expand beyond the traditional areas and both sides would explore growing prospects in frontier technologies, robotics and block chain, space, bio-health, and others.

"At your request, Bangladesh would be happy to offer a dedicated 'Special Economic Zone' (SEZ) solely for the US investors," the FBCCI quoted the PM as saying.

PM Hasina is currently visiting the USA to attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

The PM invited US businesses to invest in Bangladesh specially in 100 'Special Economic Zones' (SEZs), and several Hi-tech Parks.

With more than 600,000 freelancing IT professionals, she said "Bangladesh is the right destination for IT investments. Moreover, availability of young, skilled workers at a competitive wage is an added advantage".

Comments

