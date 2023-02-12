Dedicated beach carnival for persons with disabilities 24-25 Feb

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 09:25 pm

Related News

Dedicated beach carnival for persons with disabilities 24-25 Feb

The event is expected to facilitate visits of the physically challenged to the world’s longest sea beach and help them enjoy the natural serenity

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 09:25 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The Bangladesh Tourism Board and Any Moment Tours and Travels are going to organise a dedicated beach carnival for persons with disabilities in Cox's Bazar on 24 and 25 February to promote inclusiveness in the tourism sector.

Titled "Mujib's Bangladesh Cox's Bazar Carnival", the event with the theme of "Tourism for All" will facilitate visits of the physically challenged to the world's longest sea beach and help them enjoy the natural serenity.

"There is no alternative to arrange necessary facilities for the entertainment of people with special needs. It is their right. With the beach carnival, we believe that we will be able to increase mass awareness in this regard," Rahnuma Salam Khan, deputy director of the board, said at a press conference at her office in the capital yesterday.

"We will demonstrate ways to help physically-challenged people get into seawater. We hope the beach management committee will go for the next steps for further inclusiveness," she added.

Zubaeer Mahboob, managing director of Any Moment Tours and Travels,  said, "As part of the preparations, we have taken initiatives to build toilets at the beach area. We think the arrangement will inspire authorities concerned [to think about further inclusiveness]."

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Md Mahbub Ali is scheduled to inaugurate the event on 24 February. On the first day, visitors can take part in beach football, kite fest, lantern fest and folk music concert. The second-day events include a marathon, cycle rally, kite fest, cricket match, and music concert.

"We do not have specific data on how many persons with disabilities visit Cox's Bazar each year," Abu Tahir Muhammad Zaber, acting chief executive officer of the tourism board, said at the event.

Some 47.42 lakh people, 2.4% of the total population, of the country are physically or mentally challenged, according to the latest data of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, who need a care for recreation.

Apart from the dedicated carnival, the Cox's Bazar district administration and beach management committee every year organise a beach carnival, which is open to all.

Top News

Beach / carnival / Persons With Disability

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

8h | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

12h | Panorama
Many see Big Oil as profiteering from public misery, so calls for windfall taxes on profits are growing louder. Photo: Bloomberg

Could Big Oil's bumper profits grow bigger?

11h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

3h | TBS Stories
Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

51m | TBS Entertainment
Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

1h | TBS Stories
Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday