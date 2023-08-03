Decomposing body of youth recovered in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 03:22 pm

The body of an unidentified youth was recovered in a decomposing state from a tourism park in Cox's Bazar.

Upon information from locals, the police recovered the body from an abandoned area of Naf Tourism Park in Subrang Union of Teknaf Upazila around 12pm on Thursday, confirmed Teknaf police station OC Mohammad Zobair Syed.

Although the name and identity of the deceased cannot be confirmed, the estimated age is 27 years, he added.

"The body is half-decomposed. Due to the disfigurement of the face, the body could not be identified. It is believed that he was killed a few weeks ago. "

However, the OC said that the police are still not sure who and what caused the murder. They are investigating the matter and trying to identify those involved, he added.

He said that the body of the deceased was recovered and sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem.

