Decomposing bodies of unidentified man and woman wash up on St Martin's

Police have recovered the decomposing bodies of an unidentified man and a woman after they washed up on the beach in Saint Martin's Island today.

Teknaf police station OC Mohammad Zobair Syed said that two bodies were recovered from the beach of the Galachipa area of Saint Martin's Island of Teknaf Upazila at 11 am on Friday (11 August).

Although the name and identity of the deceased could not be confirmed, he said that their approximate age is 30 to 35 years.

OC Mohammad Zobair Syed said the locals informed the police after seeing two bodies on the beach.

Later, a police team reached the spot and recovered two bodies. The bodies are in a semi-decomposed state. Due to this, it was not possible to identify the dead. But there is no sign of injury on their body. They are believed to have been dead for at least a week.

The bodies have been sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem, added the OC.