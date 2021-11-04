Decision on train fare hike after PM returns

Decision on raising train fare will be taken after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returns to Bangladesh concluding her two-week visit to the United Kingdom and France.

The premier has gone to attend the world leaders' summit at COP26 and other high-level events.

"We will take a decision on train fare hike after the prime minister returns home," a senior information officer of the Railways Ministry told The Business Standard.

He stated that trains will continue to run at current fares till then.

Meanwhile, the launch owners are likely to announce their decision on fare hike tomorrow.

The government on Wednesday increased the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk15 per litre due to continuing rally of fuel prices in the global market.

Customers will have to pay Tk80 for per litre of diesel or kerosene from Thursday, said a press release of Energy And Mineral Resources Division on Wednesday night.

Protesting the price hike, public and goods transport owners of the country called for a nationwide strike starting Friday morning.