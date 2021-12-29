Decision to remove liquor, alcohol from list of categorised drugs after discussions: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Tuesday said that the decision to remove liquor and alcohol from the list of categorised drugs will be taken upon discussions with all the stakeholders.

The minister was speaking to reporters after a meeting with the Narcotics Control Advisory Committee at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka.

"Liquor and alcohol were already categorised as a drug but as there are directives from court, we'll scrutinize it," he said while replying to a question over the High Court (HC) rule over classifying alcohol into the Narcotics Control Act

He said that drugs are being sold online, but the government will crackdown on the peddlers.

"Those who are involved in it (online sale) will be hunted down," he said.

There are over 4.58 lakh cases lodged under Narcotics Control Act and legal assistance will be taken to dispose of the cases, he said.

The Narcotics Control Advisory Committee also recommended bringing the drug addicts to normal life by increasing treatment facilities, he added.

Besides, stern action will be taken against the drug traders through drives. Messages will be put in the media about the harmful effects of drugs, he said.

The meeting also recommended changing the name of the Drug Rehabilitation centre to "Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre" as 70% drug addicts were not fully recovered, he added.

It further recommended making dope test for job entry mandatory and the government is going to introduce it as per the directives of the prime minister, said Asaduzzaman.

Other suggestions include steps to form a dedicated court for the disposal of narcotics cases, he added.

"Drugs are coming from India and Myanmar. We have taken steps to construct a border road and once it is completed, the BGB can better patrol and monitor the area and control illegal drug smuggling," he said.