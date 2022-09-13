Decision on purchase of EVMs on Monday: EC secretary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 03:24 pm

Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS

The decision regarding the purchase of new Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for the 12th National Assembly Elections may be finalised in an Election Commission (EC) meeting on Monday, said EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker.

The meeting of the commission that was held on Tuesday (13 September) was adjourned without a decision on the matter, the EC secretary told reporters following the meeting that was held at the EC building at Agargaon on Tuesday (13 September). 

"Bangladesh Election Commission has held its seventh commission meeting. With the aim of expanding the application of information technology in the electoral system the plan of increasing the use of electronic voting machines (EVM)s and sustainable management was discussed at the meeting," EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker said.

"However, today's meeting was adjourned by the commission. So, the decision regarding the plan will be taken at the next meeting scheduled next week," he added.

When asked what was discussed on Tuesday's meeting, he said, "Basically, [we discussed] the price of EVMs today. A committee was formed to verify market rates. The market price will be verified by the committee. Later it will be presented in the next meeting and the commission will review it and will take the final decision."

EC has decided to use EVMs in at least 150 constituencies in the coming JS polls. 

The EC took this decision amid opposition from the Jatiya Party and the BNP.

Meanwhile, the commission currently has 1.5 lakh EVMs, with which it is possible to vote in a maximum of 70 seats. Therefore, to vote using EVMs in 150 seats, 1.5 lakh new EVMs have to be purchased.

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’