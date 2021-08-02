Decision on lockdown extension tomorrow

The government will take decision tomorrow whether the ongoing countrywide strict lockdown will be extended or relaxed.

The decision will be taken in an inter-ministry meeting where 12 ministers, state ministers and 16 secretaries will participate.

Besides, members of law enforcers will also attend the meeting.

Cabinet Division on Monday has sent a letter in this regard to the authority concerned.

Earlier on 23 July, the nationwide 14-day strict lockdown started from 6am after one-week break with a new set of restrictions to curb Covid-19 infections.

Before that the government relaxed lockdown from the morning of 15 July due to the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha.