Decision on Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad soon: Law minister

Mentioning that the government is scrutinising the recommendations by BNP-backed lawyers regarding Khaleda Zia's release for advanced treatment abroad, Law Minister Anisul Huq on Wednesday said his government would make a decision soon.

"We are looking into whether any country has such a precedent as the BNP-backed lawyers suggested. We will announce our decision soon," he said while expressing reactions to the verdict of Abrar murder, at his residential office in the capital's Gulshan area.

Earlier on 22 November, a group of BNP-backed lawyers submitted a memorandum to the minister, seeking the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia for an advanced treatment abroad.

"The release of Khaleda will be valid. The government can make such a decision under Section 401(1) of Code of Criminal Procedure," the memorandum reads.

The BNP chief landed in jail in February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. On 30 October that year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on 25 March last year granted her temporary release on conditions at the request of her family. Till now, the term of her release has been extended four times.

She is still facing at least 36 ongoing lawsuits.

Khaleda Zia bleeding again: Fakhrul

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is having internal bleeding in her stomach again, said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the party secretary-general.

He made the statement at a human chain in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday. Teachers-Employees Unity Alliance organised the programme demanding the release of Khaleda Zia for better treatment abroad.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "I went to the hospital yesterday [Tuesday] too. All the doctors were also there. She [Khaleda Zia] is in a critical state as she is bleeding again."

Have shown great generosity to Khaleda: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said they have shown great generosity to Khaleda Zia by allowing her to stay at home and receive treatment in hospital freely, though Khaleda's intention was always to hurt the Bangabandhu family.

"What do they expect from us? We allowed her to stay home and she's being taken to hospital for treatment freely. Isn't it enough? Isn't it a great generosity? " Hasina said.

The Prime Minister was addressing a discussion virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban. Bangladesh Awami Jubo League, the youth wing of the ruling Awami League, arranged the discussion at the city's Krishibid Institution Bangladesh on the occasion of its 49th founding anniversary.