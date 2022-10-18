Decision on Gainbandha-5 by-poll after probe report: EC Alamgir

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 06:46 pm

Related News

Decision on Gainbandha-5 by-poll after probe report: EC Alamgir

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 06:46 pm
Decision on Gainbandha-5 by-poll after probe report: EC Alamgir

The date of re-election in Gaibandha-5 constituency, which was suspended due to irregularities, will be announced after receiving the report from the probe committee, said Election Commissioner Md Alamgir.

He disclosed the information in response to a question from reporters at his office at Election Bhaban in the capital Tuesday (18 October).

When asked about the reason for stopping the election, he said that since the beginning of the polls, the agents were seen entering the ballot casting room and using the EVMs to cast votes without authorisation.

"It is very surprising to us," he said, pointing out that the presiding officer was not cooperating with the commission's directives.

"We instructed the code violators to be brought to justice. But the returning officers did not do so," he told the media.

Initially, the Election Commission had decided to suspend the polls in three centres. However, seeing the same picture in other centres, the commission suspended voting in all of them.

"According to the law, the decision of the commission should be taken within the period of the election, once the said period is over, nothing can be done to rectify it," said EC Alamgir.

The by-poll in Gaibandha-5 constituency was suspended after a slew of "rampant irregularities" including voters being forced to cast votes for certain candidates, disconnected CCTV cameras and more than one person entering the ballot booths.

"We found irregularities in one-third of the poll centres. The election would not have been acceptable to the people. Then you (media) also would have blamed the commission for pretending not to see the irregularities. That's why we stopped the election, we will hold it again."

In the first move of its kind seen in Bangladesh's democratic history, the Election Commission (EC) suspended voting around four hours after it began at 8:00am as the environment at polling centres "went out of control" amid allegations of vote rigging using the hotly debated electronic voting machines (EVMs).

These irregularities happened in a few polling centres which indicates that the situation might be the same in all centres, so the election commission halted the Gaibandha-5 elections, said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

Meanwhile, a three-member probe committee has been formed in the incident of irregularities in the Gaibandha-5 by-polls that took place on Wednesday (13 October).

Top News

Gaibandha-5 by-polls / Election Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

9h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

10h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

22h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

1d | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products