Decision on Gainbandha-5 by-poll after probe report: EC Alamgir

The date of re-election in Gaibandha-5 constituency, which was suspended due to irregularities, will be announced after receiving the report from the probe committee, said Election Commissioner Md Alamgir.

He disclosed the information in response to a question from reporters at his office at Election Bhaban in the capital Tuesday (18 October).

When asked about the reason for stopping the election, he said that since the beginning of the polls, the agents were seen entering the ballot casting room and using the EVMs to cast votes without authorisation.

"It is very surprising to us," he said, pointing out that the presiding officer was not cooperating with the commission's directives.

"We instructed the code violators to be brought to justice. But the returning officers did not do so," he told the media.

Initially, the Election Commission had decided to suspend the polls in three centres. However, seeing the same picture in other centres, the commission suspended voting in all of them.

"According to the law, the decision of the commission should be taken within the period of the election, once the said period is over, nothing can be done to rectify it," said EC Alamgir.

The by-poll in Gaibandha-5 constituency was suspended after a slew of "rampant irregularities" including voters being forced to cast votes for certain candidates, disconnected CCTV cameras and more than one person entering the ballot booths.

"We found irregularities in one-third of the poll centres. The election would not have been acceptable to the people. Then you (media) also would have blamed the commission for pretending not to see the irregularities. That's why we stopped the election, we will hold it again."

In the first move of its kind seen in Bangladesh's democratic history, the Election Commission (EC) suspended voting around four hours after it began at 8:00am as the environment at polling centres "went out of control" amid allegations of vote rigging using the hotly debated electronic voting machines (EVMs).

These irregularities happened in a few polling centres which indicates that the situation might be the same in all centres, so the election commission halted the Gaibandha-5 elections, said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

Meanwhile, a three-member probe committee has been formed in the incident of irregularities in the Gaibandha-5 by-polls that took place on Wednesday (13 October).