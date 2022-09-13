Decision on EVM purchase next Monday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 04:49 pm

Related News

Decision on EVM purchase next Monday

The EC has decided to use EVMs in at least 150 constituencies in the upcoming national election

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 04:49 pm
Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS

The decision on the purchase of new Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the 12th national elections may be finalised in an Election Commission (EC) meeting on next Monday (19 September), says EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker.

The meeting held on Tuesday (13 September) ended without a decision on the matter, the EC secretary told reporters following the meeting at the EC building at Agargaon.

Meanwhile, a year and a half before the 12th national elections, the constitutional body has decided to hold the voting using EVMs in at least 150 constituencies.

The EC took this decision amid opposition from the Jatiya Party and the BNP.

The commission currently has 1.5 lakh EVMs, with which it is possible to vote in a maximum of 70 seats. Therefore, to use EVMs in 150 seats, it needs to purchase 1.5 lakh new EVMs.

"With the aim of expanding the application of technology in the electoral system the plan of increasing the use of EVMs and its effective management was discussed at the meeting," said EC Secretary Humayun Kabir.

"The decision regarding the plan will be taken at the next meeting scheduled next week," he added.

In response to a query, he said, "Basically, [we discussed] the price of EVMs today. A committee was formed to verify market rates. The market price will be verified by the committee. The commission will review it in the following meeting and take the final decision."

Top News

Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) / Election Commission (EC) / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First hundred ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps 

1h | Mode
Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

7h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

8h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

2h | Videos
Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

6h | Videos
How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

8h | Videos
Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’