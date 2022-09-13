Decision on EVM purchase next Monday

The decision on the purchase of new Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the 12th national elections may be finalised in an Election Commission (EC) meeting on next Monday (19 September), says EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker.

The meeting held on Tuesday (13 September) ended without a decision on the matter, the EC secretary told reporters following the meeting at the EC building at Agargaon.

Meanwhile, a year and a half before the 12th national elections, the constitutional body has decided to hold the voting using EVMs in at least 150 constituencies.

The EC took this decision amid opposition from the Jatiya Party and the BNP.

The commission currently has 1.5 lakh EVMs, with which it is possible to vote in a maximum of 70 seats. Therefore, to use EVMs in 150 seats, it needs to purchase 1.5 lakh new EVMs.

"With the aim of expanding the application of technology in the electoral system the plan of increasing the use of EVMs and its effective management was discussed at the meeting," said EC Secretary Humayun Kabir.

"The decision regarding the plan will be taken at the next meeting scheduled next week," he added.

In response to a query, he said, "Basically, [we discussed] the price of EVMs today. A committee was formed to verify market rates. The market price will be verified by the committee. The commission will review it in the following meeting and take the final decision."