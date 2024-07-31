Facebook, YouTube, TikTok restored in Bangladesh: Palak

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak announced that operations of social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and TikTok will be restored in the country today (31 July).

The restoration came soon after 2pm.

The decision was taken after the state minister held a virtual meeting with representatives of Meta Asia from Singapore.

Later, Palak and officials of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) were joined by a delegation from TikTok at its Agargaon office in the capital.

After these two meetings, Palak held a meeting with top officials related to telecommunication at the BTRC office.

Around noon, he held a press conference to disclose the government's decision on using social media in the country, including platforms such as Meta, Tiktok, Google and YouTube.

The government shared its concerns regarding spreading of misinformation that provoked violence amid the student protest. Social media platforms have assured to cooperate with the Bangladesh government as per Meta and TikTok community standards and the country's laws.

YouTube's parent company Google had been sent a letter to comply with local laws and its own policies on removing inflammatory content promoting misinformation. In a written response, Google assured the same but asked for some time to discuss the specific points.

In a press briefing, Palak said, "The government presented specific cases where provocative Facebook posts full of misinformation like death of over 900 people during the protests, 100 bodies in Hatirjheel sparked violence and the content was not taken down despite the fact that those were clearly violating their own community standards.

"Facebook uses their standards in a biased way in different countries. For example, anything Anti-Israel is taken down, which is the opposite for Palestine."

In Bangladesh, false information against the government is allowed to be boosted, he said.

TikTok responses of taking down inappropriate content are over 60%, followed by YouTube which less than 25% and Facebook which is not even 15%, Bangladesh government has observed, the state minister said.

"The government will prepare a standard operating procedure for social media."

50,000 cyber attacks on eight government websites

The minister on Tuesday at an emergency cyber security meeting at the ICT Tower in Agargaon also said hackers made over 50,000 cyber attacks on websites of eight government institutions, including Bangladesh Bank, over the ten days.

"However, the hackers only accessed the Domain Name System (DNS) and did not penetrate any other data or information on the websites," he added.

He said, "When users attempted to access the compromised websites, they were redirected to another webpage displaying a message that the website had been hacked. Each affected website was later restored to normal."

He also mentioned that 70 educational institution websites were attacked.

In addition, representatives of 35 key state institutions, as designated by the government, have been advised to follow necessary steps to ensure cyber security.

The State Minister urged everyone to be vigilant, warning of potential cyber attacks on websites in various sectors, including power and energy, telecommunications, financial services, garment manufacturing, and hospitals.