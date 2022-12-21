Decentralisation of migrants’ dispute resolution mechanism underway

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
21 December, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 09:26 pm

Related News

Decentralisation of migrants’ dispute resolution mechanism underway

TBS Report 
21 December, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 09:26 pm
Representational image
Representational image

The expatriate welfare and overseas employment ministry has taken initiative to take the dispute resolution of migrants to the field level.  

"We are doing it gradually. Initially the trial run will begin in three districts – Chattogram, Cumilla and Narshingdi," Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, secretary of the ministry said at an event on the occasion of International Migrants day yesterday.

"Prevention is always better than cure. So, our goal is to ensure there is no dispute. Even if there are disputes, we want to make sure the workers do not have to come to Dhaka for that," he added at the program organised by the Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL) at the Probashi Kallyan Bhaban.   

He urged all stakeholders including Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira) to do their part in this regard saying, "We want to settle the disputes amicably."

The government institutions like the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) resolve the grievances through a formal process called arbitration and receive the complaints through its online complaint submission mechanism. 

BMET receives complaints from migrants in two ways – online (www.ovijogbmet.org) and in person from the aggrieved migrant. 

Similarly, the recruiting agencies' association BAIRA has its own arbitration cell. 

Moreover, Wage Earners Welfare Board (WEWB) has an online call centre service named Probash Bondhu Call Center through which it is also providing counselling and complaint receiving services round the clock. 

The arbitration mechanism of BMET and BAIRA could not ensure gratified justice for the survivors, according to stakeholders. 

While arbitration conducted by BMET is indeed a good initiative, there exist some drawbacks in the system like inadequate compensation, discriminatory treatment of complainants, absence of measures for non-compliance with arbitral decisions, according to a research of Refugee and Migratory Movement Research Unit. 

In some cases, the migrant workers and their families used the local mediation system called Shalish or filing cases at Village Court to resolve conflicts. 

For complex cases, migrant workers with the help of legal aid or NGOs sued the recruiting agents or local brokers under the Overseas Employment and Migration Act 2013 or Human Trafficking Act 2012.

The expatriate welfare secretary also said that they want to take the service to the expats' doorsteps. 

"We want to evaluate the migration sector with quality not quantity," he said. The expatriate welfare and overseas employment ministry has taken initiative to take the dispute resolution of migrants to the field level. 

"We are doing it gradually. Initially the trial run will begin in three districts – Chattogram, Cumilla and Narsingdi," Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, secretary of the ministry said at an event on the occasion of International Migrants day yesterday.

"Prevention is always better than cure. So, our goal is to ensure there is no dispute. Even if there are disputes, we want to make sure the workers do not have to come to Dhaka for that," he added at the program organised by the Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL) at the Probashi Kallyan Bhaban.  

He urged all stakeholders including Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira) to do their part in this regard saying, "We want to settle the disputes amicably."

The government institutions like the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) resolve the grievances through a formal process called arbitration and receive the complaints through its online complaint submission mechanism.

BMET receives complaints from migrants in two ways – online (www.ovijogbmet.org) and in person from the aggrieved migrant.

Similarly, the recruiting agencies' association BAIRA has its own arbitration cell.

Moreover, Wage Earners Welfare Board (WEWB) has an online call centre service named Probash Bondhu Call Center through which it is also providing counselling and complaint receiving services round the clock.

The arbitration mechanism of BMET and BAIRA could not ensure gratified justice for the survivors, according to stakeholders.

While arbitration conducted by BMET is indeed a good initiative, there exist some drawbacks in the system like inadequate compensation, discriminatory treatment of complainants, absence of measures for non-compliance with arbitral decisions, according to a research of Refugee and Migratory Movement Research Unit.

In some cases, the migrant workers and their families used the local mediation system called Shalish or filing cases at Village Court to resolve conflicts.

For complex cases, migrant workers with the help of legal aid or NGOs sued the recruiting agents or local brokers under the Overseas Employment and Migration Act 2013 or Human Trafficking Act 2012.

The expat ministry secretary also said that they want to take the service to the expats' doorsteps.

"We want to evaluate the migration sector with quality not quantity," he said.

Top News

migrants / Dispute

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

11h | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

11h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

Amazon is ubiquitous, but it isn't invincible anymore

9h | Panorama
Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

12h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

1h | TBS Stories
19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

2h | TBS Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

3h | TBS Entertainment
UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

4h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

4
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Both DB, RAB now claim Fardin died by suicide