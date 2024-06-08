Debt won't solve Rohingya crisis, will worsen Bangladesh's problems: Civil society 

At the event organised by Equity and Justice Working Group, they said repatriation is the only way to solve the Rohingya problem. Photo: Courtesy

Taking World Bank loans will not resolve the Rohingya refugee crisis, rather it will exacerbate Bangladesh's challenges, civil society members said today at a human chain in front of the Jatiya press club.

At the event organised by Equity and Justice Working Group, they said repatriation is the only way to solve the Rohingya problem.

Civil society members advocated against accepting the World Bank's $700 million loan offer intended for the host communities and displaced Rohingya population in Bangladesh.

Of this amount, $350 million is in the form of a loan for the host community.

EquityBD's Barkat Ullah Maruf highlighted the increasing global refugee crisis and the diminishing funds for emergency assistance. He noted, "The refugee crisis around the world is growing but funding for emergency assistance is shrinking."

He further added, "In such cases, repatriation is the only option. If the World Bank wants to help Bangladesh overcome the crisis, it should provide funds for repatriation."

Mustafa Kamal Akand emphasised the reduction in per capita funding for the Rohingya population, stating, "The per capita fund allocated for the Rohingyas has already dropped to $8 from $12. Every year the funding is gradually decreasing."

He pointed out, "The international organisations engaged in humanitarian programs are not reducing management costs accordingly. This management cost must be reduced immediately. Otherwise, this crisis will become extreme."

Mir Mohammad Ali, assistant professor of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, warned against the World Bank loan. He said, "The loan will push the already debt-burdened country towards more crisis."

Mamun Kabir of Water Keepers Bangladesh said Bangladesh is not responsible for the crisis, asserting, "We are not responsible for this crisis. So we will not take any loans to face this crisis. Whether it's for the Rohingya or the local communities affected by them, we have to be given donations. Not a loan."

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, chief moderator of EquityBD, outlined the financial strain on the Bangladesh government, stating, "The Bangladesh government is spending $1.2 billion every year beyond the Rohingya aid programmes. When the government sought assistance for the development of local communities affected by the Rohingya crisis, the World Bank offered a loan."

"We are protesting this because, since Bangladesh is not responsible for this crisis, it must not take loans."

The Bangladesh Krishok Federation, Sundarban O Upakul Surokha Andolon, CSRL, NDF, FN Foundation, Trinamool Unnayan Sangstha, Water Keepers Bangladesh, and Youth Net for Climate Justice are co-hosts of the event.