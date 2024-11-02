Debapriya proposes high-level committee to reform technical education

Debapriya Bhattacharya speaks at a national conference on the role of technical education in youth employment today (2 November). Photo: Collected

Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), has recommended the formation of a high-level committee to revamp Bangladesh's technical education system.

Speaking at a national conference on the role of technical education in youth employment today (2 November), Debapriya emphasised the critical role of quality technical education in driving future development and modernisation across industries, including agriculture and services sector.

Debapriya, also head of the committee to prepare a white paper on Bangladesh's economy, stressed forming the committee to address the current crisis in technical education, an issue, he noted, exceeds the capacity of the Technical Education Board and the relevant ministry.

He further proposed that the high-level committee be formed within the next three months, with a mandate to begin work within four months and develop a comprehensive roadmap for the upcoming fiscal year.

The eminent economist argued that achieving upper-middle-income status, implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and graduating from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category requires a strong foundation in technical skills.

The conference was jointly organised by CPD and European Union in association with the Citizens Platform for SDG Implementation, Bangladesh and the Eco Social Development Organization (ESDO).