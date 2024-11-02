Debapriya proposes high-level committee to reform technical education

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 04:29 pm

Related News

Debapriya proposes high-level committee to reform technical education

He stressed forming the committee to address the current crisis in technical education

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 04:29 pm
Debapriya Bhattacharya speaks at a national conference on the role of technical education in youth employment today (2 November). Photo: Collected
Debapriya Bhattacharya speaks at a national conference on the role of technical education in youth employment today (2 November). Photo: Collected

Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), has recommended the formation of a high-level committee to revamp Bangladesh's technical education system.

Speaking at a national conference on the role of technical education in youth employment today (2 November), Debapriya emphasised the critical role of quality technical education in driving future development and modernisation across industries, including agriculture and services sector. 

Debapriya, also head of the committee to prepare a white paper on Bangladesh's economy, stressed forming the committee to address the current crisis in technical education, an issue, he noted, exceeds the capacity of the Technical Education Board and the relevant ministry.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He further proposed that the high-level committee be formed within the next three months, with a mandate to begin work within four months and develop a comprehensive roadmap for the upcoming fiscal year.

The eminent economist argued that achieving upper-middle-income status, implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and graduating from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category requires a strong foundation in technical skills.

The conference was jointly organised by CPD and European Union in association with the Citizens Platform for SDG Implementation, Bangladesh and the Eco Social Development Organization (ESDO).

Top News / Education

technical education / Debapriya Bhattacharya / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

17h | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter.

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

21h | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

22h | Mode
PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Be disciplined in using margin loans

Be disciplined in using margin loans

30m | Videos
Army arrest three over torching of vehicles, vandalism in Kochukhet, Mirpur-14

Army arrest three over torching of vehicles, vandalism in Kochukhet, Mirpur-14

50m | Videos
Chief Advisor's give reception to SAFF champions

Chief Advisor's give reception to SAFF champions

1h | Videos
Jatiya Party's central office is like an abandoned building

Jatiya Party's central office is like an abandoned building

2h | Videos