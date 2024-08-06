Debapriya calls for immediate formation of interim government to address 'political vacuum'

Bangladesh

UNB
06 August, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 07:36 pm

Debapriya Bhattacharya. Illustration: TBS
Eminent economist and civil society representative Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya has called for the urgent formation of an interim government to end the current "political vacuum" in Bangladesh. 

In an interview, Dr Debapriya, whose name has been suggested for the interim government, emphasised the necessity of gaining the trust of students and the general populace, who have made significant sacrifices to reestablish democratic rights. 

"The new interim government must achieve the trust of students and common people," he said.

He highlighted the urgency of dissolving the parliament to address the unrest. 

"A full interim government is essential to tackle the ongoing arson, retributionary killings, and attacks on minorities, as well as the destruction of public property. Restoring law and order and ensuring citizens' security must be the immediate priority," he said.

He also stressed the importance of defining the mandate and tasks of the new government, with a key objective being the preparation for an inclusive and fair national election. 

"To that end, we need to establish an independent and competent Election Commission," he noted.

Further, Dr Debapriya called for the establishment of an independent judiciary to handle the numerous political cases and the recreation of a non-political public administration to ensure effective delivery of public services, including health, education, and social protection.

The economist also emphasised the need for visible and urgent punishment for the killings of innocent students and citizens, along with the establishment of freedom of expression, independence of the media, and adequate space for civil society.

To revitalise economic activities, Dr. Debapriya recommended that the new government prepare a White Paper on the state of the economy. 

"Such a document, prepared through a consultative process, can guide the new government in overcoming recent shocks, stabilising the economy, and undertaking structural reforms," he said.

Dr Debapriya acknowledged the challenges ahead, saying, "It remains to be seen to what extent the prevailing realities will allow the new government to undertake 'reform of the state.' Managing the expectations of the youths who drove the recent changes, while keeping traditional forces under control, will be critical challenges for the interim government."

