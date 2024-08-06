Deaths from Savar violence rise to 31 

People gather around bodies lying in front of the Ashulia Police Station. Photo: Noman Mahmud

At least 31 people have been killed since this morning in violence in Savar involving the police, Awami League men and the public.

Yusuf, duty officer at the Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar, said 15 people have been killed in violence since yesterday morning.

Thirteen of the 15 deceased were identified as Ramzan Ali, Mujahid, Tauhidur Rahman, Russell, Nafisa, Rafiq, Nishan, Shabad, Safwan, Munna, Sajib, Rana, Al-Amin.

Some of them died in the hospital after the clash and the rest were brought to the hospital dead, he added.

Golam Rahman Gazi, coordinator of Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College, said six people were recorded dead at the hospital.

Besides, Ashulia Women and Children Hospital sources confirmed the death of three people. One of them was identified as Jahidul Islam.

Habib Hospital confirmed one dead.

Five more bodies were found in front of the Ashulia Police Station today. However, it could not be identified whether or not they were policemen.

The death toll in Savar is likely to increase, as per hospital sources.

Dhaka District Superintendent of Police Mo Asaduzzaman said yesterday that he had received news that some policemen were killed in the clash. But he could not be reached over the phone later as it was switched off.