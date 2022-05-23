Death under garbage truck: Journo Ahsan’s family to get Tk25k monthly

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has decided to provide Tk25,000 per month to the family of journalist Ahsan Kabir Khan, who died after being hit by a DNCC garbage truck at Panthapath in the capital last year.

The money will be sent to the bank account of Ahsan Kabir's wife every month, reads a DNCC notice published Sunday (22 May).

The money will be calculated from the day of Ahsan's death and will be provided till his children complete their post-graduation studies, the notice adds.

Media worker Ahsan was travelling as a pillion on a motorcycle when he was hit by the garbage truck from behind and fell on the road on 25 November 2021.

Then the vehicle ran over his head. Subsequently, Ahsan Kabir Khan's wife filed a case with Kalabagan police station against the unidentified driver.

Just one day ago, Naeem Hasan, a student of Notre Dame College, was killed after being hit by a garbage vehicle of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). The incident sparked citywide students' protest demanding road safety.

After the incidents, Dhaka city corporations strictly enforced the law of not operating garbage trucks in the city during the daytime and stopped allowing unlicensed drivers to operate the trucks.