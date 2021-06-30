Death toll rises to 9 in Moghbazar blast

The death toll in the capital's Moghbazar explosion rose to nine as one of the injured people succumbed to injuries today morning.

Imran Hossain, 25, passed away while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS) at 6:45 am.

SHNIBPS Coordinator Samanta Lal Sen told media that Imran suffered about 90% burn in the blast, caused by accumulated gas in a restaurant on Monday.

More than one hundred people were injured in the blast. Seven died in different hospitals on the day and the body of a security guard of the building was found in the debris on Tuesday.

Seven people are undergoing treatment in hospitals. At least two of them are in critical condition.

Three people injured in the blast are undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. They are Kamil, Hridoy and Shamim.

On the other hand, four people are now undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. They are Nur Nabi, 30, Rasel, 21, Abu Kalam, 33, and Zafar Ahmed, 61. Among them, the condition of Nur Nabi and Rasel is critical. About 90 percent of their bodies were burnt, said Samanta Lal Sen.

Police filed a case on Tuesday morning accusing unidentified persons of negligent death over the explosion.

The case was lodged with Ramna Police Station by Sub-inspector Reazul Karim.

According to the case statement, the explosion may have been caused by the mismanagement of the owner of the building, old electrical transmission line, faulty gas management, use of unauthorised gas and electrical materials from the tenant shops Shawarma House and Bengal Meat or the unplanned drainage construction of the Dhaka North City Corporation.

A Dhaka court has directed to investigate the case and submit a report by 10 August.

The members of the police investigation committee on the incident visited the explosion spot earlier yesterday.

Initially, they held gas-air mixture in tight space responsible for the blast.

"Gas accumulated in a confined space and mixed with air makes an explosive agent that may have caused the destruction," one of the probe body members told The Business Standard.

Earlier, police had formed a seven-member committee to investigate the incident and assess the damage.

The committee, headed by the Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, will also make recommendations to stop the recurrence of such incidents, according to an order of police headquarters.

The explosion occurred on the ground floor of a three-storey building near Aarong Showroom in Moghbazar Wireless Gate area in the capital at around 7:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the Fire Service and Civil Defense have formed a 5-member probe committee that has been asked to submit a report on the explosion within seven working days.

The blast reportedly damaged several adjacent commercial and private buildings alongside three buses.