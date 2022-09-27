Death toll reaches 61 in Karatoya trawler capsize

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 01:18 pm

Related News

Death toll reaches 61 in Karatoya trawler capsize

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 01:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eleven more bodies were recovered on the third day of the rescue operation in the Panchagarh trawler capsize in the Karatoya river taking the death toll to 61. Still now at least 18 people are missing.

Panchagarh Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Dipankar Roy said, the operation was suspended on Monday night after the recovery of 50 bodies. The rescue workers started searching the river again from 6am on Tuesday.

A total of eleven dead bodies were recovered from the river in Boda Upazila's Aulia Ghat, Debiganj's Karatoya Ghat and Dinajpur's Birganj area till 12am. However, their names were not immediately known.

Eight fire service units from Panchagarh and surrounding districts are participating in the rescue operation. Besides, 9 divers in three teams from Rangpur, Kurigram and Rajshahi are participating in the search.

On Sunday, 24 bodies were recovered after a boat carrying over a hundred passengers beyond its capacity capsized in the river in northern Panchagarh district.

Passengers were going to Badeshwari temple on the occasion of the celebration of Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion heralding the advent of goddess Durga.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahurul Islam said a five-member probe committee has been formed to look into the incident and the committee has been asked to submit its report by three working days.

At least 70-80 people were rescued alive following the incident, he said.

The bodies of those identified have been handed over to their relatives, the DC added.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan, Thakurgaon-1 constituency lawmaker Ramesh Chandra Sen and Dinajpur-1 lawmaker Manoranjan Shil Gopal visited the scene.

Top News

trawler capsize / Death toll / boat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

The Detroit of Asia now wants a shot at EVs

1h | Thoughts
How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

2h | Panorama
The Montoliya aggregation centre is one of the 26 centres built by the UN&#039;s World Food Programme (WFP). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Montoliya Aggregation Centre: A building that can sink back into the ecosystem

3h | Habitat
Flood-ravaged houses are the most common sight in Chanpur and all other flood affected villages, where only a small number of people received new housing materials. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Migration, child labour and starvation: How Sylhet flood victims are coping with its aftermath

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

48m | Videos
Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

17h | Videos
Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

18h | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b