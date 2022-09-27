Death toll reaches 61 in Karatoya trawler capsize

Eleven more bodies were recovered on the third day of the rescue operation in the Panchagarh trawler capsize in the Karatoya river taking the death toll to 61. Still now at least 18 people are missing.

Panchagarh Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Dipankar Roy said, the operation was suspended on Monday night after the recovery of 50 bodies. The rescue workers started searching the river again from 6am on Tuesday.

A total of eleven dead bodies were recovered from the river in Boda Upazila's Aulia Ghat, Debiganj's Karatoya Ghat and Dinajpur's Birganj area till 12am. However, their names were not immediately known.

Eight fire service units from Panchagarh and surrounding districts are participating in the rescue operation. Besides, 9 divers in three teams from Rangpur, Kurigram and Rajshahi are participating in the search.

On Sunday, 24 bodies were recovered after a boat carrying over a hundred passengers beyond its capacity capsized in the river in northern Panchagarh district.

Passengers were going to Badeshwari temple on the occasion of the celebration of Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion heralding the advent of goddess Durga.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahurul Islam said a five-member probe committee has been formed to look into the incident and the committee has been asked to submit its report by three working days.

At least 70-80 people were rescued alive following the incident, he said.

The bodies of those identified have been handed over to their relatives, the DC added.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan, Thakurgaon-1 constituency lawmaker Ramesh Chandra Sen and Dinajpur-1 lawmaker Manoranjan Shil Gopal visited the scene.